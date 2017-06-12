Lyft ready to launch in upstate NY

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lyft says it's already recruited thousands of potential drivers ahead of its upstate New York launch later this month. Lyft and Uber plan to begin service on June 29 in cities including Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse, as well as all of Long Island. The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to picking ...