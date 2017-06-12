Don't Miss
Maryland, DC attorneys general plan lawsuit against Trump

By: The Associated Press BRIAN WITTE June 12, 2017 0

  The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia say they will sue Donald Trump on Monday, alleging he has violated the Constitution by taking payments from foreign governments as president. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh outlined details of the lawsuit in an interview with The Associated Press. Much of it is focused on alleged ...

