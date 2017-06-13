Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Baby B.W.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Father’s drug use during pregnancy Matter of Baby B.W. CAF 15-01084 Appealed from Family Court, Oneida County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order adjudicating his child to be neglected based upon his illegal drug use simultaneously with the mother’s illegal drug use during the pregnancy. Ruling: ...