Harris Corp. awarded $255 million Pentagon radio contract

Harris Corp. has been awarded a $255 million contract to build radios for U.S. special operations forces. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday night that the Harris Corp. was awarded the contract by the Pentagon to produce two-channel tactical radios that will enable special ops units to communicate better in the field. Known as ...