Don't Miss
Home / News / Harris Corp. awarded $255 million Pentagon radio contract

Harris Corp. awarded $255 million Pentagon radio contract

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2017 0

Harris Corp. has been awarded a $255 million contract to build radios for U.S. special operations forces. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday night that the Harris Corp. was awarded the contract by the Pentagon to produce two-channel tactical radios that will enable special ops units to communicate better in the field. Known as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo