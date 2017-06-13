Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 13, 2017

Don't Miss
JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. A CLOCK REPAIR STORE 2292 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: HUNTOON, RICHARD Amount: $140.40 COCHRAN, GENEVA 95 LAWSON ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: ELITE RECOVERY SERVICES INC Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $1,487.12 DANIELS, TRACY ...

