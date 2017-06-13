Don't Miss
Justices strike down gender differences in citizenship law

Justices strike down gender differences in citizenship law

By: The Associated Press Sam Hananel June 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of an unusual immigration law that treats fathers and mothers differently when it comes to conferring citizenship on children born outside the U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called the 1940s-era law "stunningly anachronistic" in the way it stereotypes men and woman. Her opinion cites ...

