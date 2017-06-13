NY lawmakers urged to restrict use of solitary confinement

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are considering new rules for the solitary confinement of prison inmates. Legislation before the Assembly and Senate would restrict confinement to no more than 15 consecutive days unless an inmate is sent to a special residential rehabilitation unit. The bill also would prohibit solitary imprisonment for young, elderly and ...