Home / News / NY lawmakers urged to restrict use of solitary confinement

NY lawmakers urged to restrict use of solitary confinement

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are considering new rules for the solitary confinement of prison inmates. Legislation before the Assembly and Senate would restrict confinement to no more than 15 consecutive days unless an inmate is sent to a special residential rehabilitation unit. The bill also would prohibit solitary imprisonment for young, elderly and ...

