LGBTQ Commission event planned for Wednesday in Rochester

LGBTQ Commission event planned for Wednesday in Rochester

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2017 0

The Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission of the New York Courts will hold an event at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 303 at the Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., as part of a series commemorating Gay Pride Month. Speakers will include Rochester City Court Judge Caroline Morrison, Scott McPherson, of the Monroe County Bar Association LGBTQ Committee; ...

