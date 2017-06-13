LGBTQ Commission event planned for Wednesday in Rochester

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission of the New York Courts will hold an event at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 303 at the Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., as part of a series commemorating Gay Pride Month. Speakers will include Rochester City Court Judge Caroline Morrison, Scott McPherson, of the Monroe County Bar Association LGBTQ Committee; ...