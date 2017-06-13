Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2017

MORTGAGES Recorded June 5, 2017 (100) BROCKPORT MESITI, ADAM C & MESITI, AIMEE C Property Address: 1360 W SWEDEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9507 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,000.00 FAIRPORT GABLE, THOMAS R & RUSSO-GABLE, ELISA M Property Address: 66 CALI RDG, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8632 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $196,800.00 MITCHELL, KRISTI M & MITCHELL, RYAN D Property Address: 37 PARK CIRCLE DR APT ...

