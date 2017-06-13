Don't Miss
New study says rural jails are growing fastest

New study says rural jails are growing fastest

By: The Washington Post William Wan June 13, 2017 0

When policymakers talk about problems with the nation's jails and over-incarceration, they are often discussing concerns that center on the largest cities. But a new study released Tuesday shows that rural jails are growing the fastest and are driving a national increase in jail population. That growth is especially surprising, researchers say, because it comes even ...

