New trial ordered in arson case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Canandaigua woman convicted of arson and other charges will get a new trial because of prosecutorial misconduct in the case. Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford was convicted in August 2014 of one count of third-degree arson, two counts of fourth-degree arson, attempted second-degree insurance fraud and fifth-degree conspiracy. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. Hayward-Crawford ...