New trial ordered in arson case

New trial ordered in arson case

Prosecutorial misconduct overwhelmed objections

By: Bennett Loudon June 13, 2017 0

A Canandaigua woman convicted of arson and other charges will get a new trial because of prosecutorial misconduct in the case. Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford was convicted in August 2014 of one count of third-degree arson, two counts of fourth-degree arson, attempted second-degree insurance fraud and fifth-degree conspiracy. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. Hayward-Crawford ...

