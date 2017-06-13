Don't Miss
Home / Law / Rosenstein promises Mueller’s independence

Rosenstein promises Mueller’s independence

By: The Washington Post SARI HORWITZ and MATT ZAPOTOSKY June 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified Tuesday that if the president ordered him to fire the special counsel handling the Russia investigation, he would only comply if the request was "lawful and appropriate." Rosenstein was answering questions from lawmakers regarding comments Monday from Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax Media and a friend ...

