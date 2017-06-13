The ‘COVFEFE’ Act would preserve Donald Trump’s tweets as presidential records

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Born from a deleted, after-midnight tweet from President Donald Trump, the true definition of "covfefe," remains unsettled, even to the commander in chief, who appeared to mis-type it into existence on Twitter one night last month. But a congressman from Illinois wants to bring new meaning to the word. The "COVFEFE" Act, introduced by Rep. Mike ...