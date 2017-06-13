Don't Miss
Home / News / The ‘COVFEFE’ Act would preserve Donald Trump’s tweets as presidential records

The ‘COVFEFE’ Act would preserve Donald Trump’s tweets as presidential records

By: The Washington Post June 13, 2017 0

Born from a deleted, after-midnight tweet from President Donald Trump, the true definition of "covfefe," remains unsettled, even to the commander in chief, who appeared to mis-type it into existence on Twitter one night last month. But a congressman from Illinois wants to bring new meaning to the word. The "COVFEFE" Act, introduced by Rep. Mike ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo