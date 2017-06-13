Trump: Lynch action on Clinton inquiry ‘totally illegal’

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press June 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says actions taken by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server were "totally illegal." The president tweeted early Tuesday, "A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!" Fired FBI director James ...

