Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump says travel ban ruling comes at ‘dangerous time’

Trump says travel ban ruling comes at ‘dangerous time’

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that the latest federal court ruling against his proposed travel ban comes at a "dangerous time." The president tweeted early Tuesday, "well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C." It ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo