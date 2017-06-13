Trump says travel ban ruling comes at ‘dangerous time’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that the latest federal court ruling against his proposed travel ban comes at a "dangerous time." The president tweeted early Tuesday, "well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C." It ...