Two fundraising events planned

The Judicial Process Commission’s annual fundraising luncheon is set for noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Temple B'rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Brighton. The cost is $45 and required reservations can be made by calling (585) 325-7727. The keynote speaker will be TheArthur Duncan II, an attorney for the city of Buffalo, a convicted felon who turned his life ...