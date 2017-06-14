Craig Welch follows his interests to success at Lacy Katzen

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Craig Welch, managing partner and chair of the corporate business and banking law practice group at Lacy Katzen LLP, comes from a family of lawyers but has carved out his own niche over many years of practice. He initially wanted to be a veterinarian but realized that he was not as strong in science-based subjects ...