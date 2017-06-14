Daily Record gets new look for a new era

The Daily Record has been western New York’s top source for legal news for 108 years, and we are committed to continuing that tradition. However, even a publication with as much history as ours sometimes needs to make changes to how they do things.

Starting with Thursday’s paper, you will notice two big changes to The Daily Record: a new logo and a redesigned front page.

The changes reflect our desire to move The Daily Record forward and take steps that will enhance the experience for our readers.

Our new logo is more impactful, while the new cover design is cleaner and provides us with more options for displaying our excellent content in ways that you, our readers, can easily access and enjoy it.

These changes continue what has been an exciting time at The Daily Record. Since our parent company, BridgeTower Media, purchased the Rochester Business Journal in October, both publications have undergone dramatic transformations.

We have merged two staffs into one team that works together on both publications, and we have moved the entire staff into our offices in the Powers Building. The combined staff allows us greater flexibility to meet the needs of all of our products and all of our customers without altering the focus of either publication. The Daily Record will continue to specialize in legal news while the RBJ focuses on business news.

We launched a new RBJ website in March that gives users the improved functionality and utility that visitors to NYDailyRecord.com already had. Changing RBJ’s website and The Daily Record’s logo and front page are part of our mission to operate the two publications with a singular vision.

The Reader Rankings surveys we held in May were the first co-branded, co-promoted project for The Daily Record and RBJ, and we were thrilled with the passionate response from readers of both publications.

The Daily Record and RBJ will build on the progress we have made so far this year and continue to look for ways to better serve the readers of both publications. While we have made several changes in recent months, one thing will not change: our commitment to covering the local community with interesting, engaging and informative content.

We hope that you enjoy the new look of The Daily Record as much as we do. Please feel free to contact me at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com with any questions or suggestions.