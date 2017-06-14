Ex-portfolio manager gets 18 months in prison for conviction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — A former portfolio manager at a financial firm has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for inflating the value of a hedge fund by tens of millions of dollars to dupe investors. Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) sentenced Stefan Lumiere (LOO'-meer) on Wednesday. He also fined him $1 million. Lumiere was ...