Ex-portfolio manager gets 18 months in prison for conviction

Ex-portfolio manager gets 18 months in prison for conviction

By: The Associated Press June 14, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former portfolio manager at a financial firm has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for inflating the value of a hedge fund by tens of millions of dollars to dupe investors. Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) sentenced Stefan Lumiere (LOO'-meer) on Wednesday. He also fined him $1 million. Lumiere was ...

