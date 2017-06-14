Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 14, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. WOLFE, TIMOTHY M 9415 PANTHER CREEK PARKWAY, FRISCO, TX 75035-1123 Favor: NYS DEPT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $6,064.65 THOMAS, STEPHANIE 108 WELD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: PRESSLER & PRESSLER LLP Amount: ...