Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 14, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. WOLFE, TIMOTHY M 9415 PANTHER CREEK PARKWAY, FRISCO, TX 75035-1123 Favor: NYS DEPT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $6,064.65 THOMAS, STEPHANIE 108 WELD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: PRESSLER & PRESSLER LLP Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo