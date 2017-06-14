Don't Miss
Mark’s Pizzeria lawsuit settled for $1.7 million

Plaintiff’s lawyer wants $566,666 in fees

By: Bennett Loudon June 14, 2017 0

Mark’s Pizzeria has reached a tentative $1.7 million settlement with employees who filed a class-action lawsuit against the company. The deal resolves a complaint filed in August 2015 claiming food delivery drivers ostensibly being paid minimum wage or slightly more actually received less because the company did not pay them for vehicle maintenance. The company also charged ...

