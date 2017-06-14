Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 6, 2017

Mortgages filed June 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 6, 2017 (113) BRIGHTON FOLGHERAIT, WILL F Property Address: 44 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2722 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $120,000.00 JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER B Property Address: 39 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2229 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $140,000.00 BROCKPORT CONDINO, SARENE & CONDINO, SHAWN C Property Address: 4583 SWEDEN WALKER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2833 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $189,281.00 SEAL, NATALIE Property Address: 45 CENTENNIAL AVE, ...

