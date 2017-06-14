Trump sued for foreign business profits by Democrats in Congress

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A group of almost 200 Democratic lawmakers filed a federal lawsuit challenging profits that President Donald Trump's global businesses have taken in from foreign entities. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Michigan Rep. John Conyers are filing a complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It's the latest shot at the Trump administration from ...