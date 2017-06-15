Don't Miss
Abuse victims to NY lawmakers: Lift statute of limitations

By: The Associated Press June 15, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Survivors of child molestation are urging New York lawmakers to loosen the statute of limitations on lawsuits for past abuse. Gathering at the Capitol Thursday, they called for passage of a proposal to extend the criminal and civil statute of limitations for several sexual abuse crimes. The bill would also create a ...

