Don't Miss
Home / News / AP-NORC poll: Most in US think Trump meddled in Russia probe

AP-NORC poll: Most in US think Trump meddled in Russia probe

By: The Associated Press Josh Lederman and Emily Swanson June 15, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clear majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump has tried to interfere with the investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion, a new poll shows. Just one in five support his decision to oust James Comey from the FBI. Following Comey's blockbuster appearance before Congress, an Associated Press-NORC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo