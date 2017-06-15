AP-NORC poll: Most in US think Trump meddled in Russia probe

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clear majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump has tried to interfere with the investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion, a new poll shows. Just one in five support his decision to oust James Comey from the FBI. Following Comey's blockbuster appearance before Congress, an Associated Press-NORC ...