ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Suburban law firm seeks an outgoing, energetic attorney with 1-5 years of litigation experience to handle Social Security Disability cases in Rochester. This opportunity requires a driven competitive litigator who likes the responsibilities of being an associate, but is compensated like a partner with employer 401K matching, along with a health insurance option. Candidate must ...