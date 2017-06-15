Court of Appeals -Suppression: People v. McMillan

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Suppression Parolee status – Reasonable suspicion People v. McMillan No. 48 Judge Stein Background: The defendant was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He appealed from the court’s denial of his motion to suppress a firearm recovered from his vehicle. The defendant argues that the search of his vehicle ...

