Cuomo will nominate Justice Paul G. Feinman to the state Court of Appeals

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will nominate Justice Paul G. Feinman to serve as an associate judge on the New York State Court of Appeals. If confirmed, Justice Feinman would be the first openly gay person to serve on the Court of Appeals. Feinman is currently an associate justice on the Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court and ...

