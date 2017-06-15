Deeds filed June 7, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 7, 2017 (64) BRIGHTON TITUS CLINTON PROPERTIES LLC to ROCHESTER FOOT CARE ASSOCIATES LLP Property Address: 1956-1958 S CLINTON AVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11870 Page: 681 Tax Account: 136.15-2-1.306 Full Sale Price: $1 TUNNELL, KENNETH et ano to HUDSON, SARAH Property Address: 88 SOUTHERN PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11871 Page: 44 Tax Account: 137.05-1-28 Full Sale Price: $350,000 CHILI FABER CONSTRUCTION CO INC ...

