Fourth Department – Rape: People v. McFadden

Fourth Department – Rape: People v. McFadden

June 15, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Rape DNA samples – Six-year pre-indictment delay People v. McFadden KA 13-00434 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of rape and two counts of criminal sexual act. He argues that the evidence is not legally sufficient to support the conviction because the only ...

