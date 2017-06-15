Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Statements to police: People v. Maltese

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Statements to police Suppression – Interrogation People v. Maltese KA 15-00534 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of three counts of robbery, burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny. He argued, in his pro se brief, that his statements made to the police should have been ...

