Fourth Department – Statements to police: People v. Maltese

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Statements to police Suppression – Interrogation People v. Maltese KA 15-00534 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of three counts of robbery, burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny. He argued, in his pro se brief, that his statements made to the police should have been ...