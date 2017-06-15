Lawsuits claim Wells Fargo modified mortgages without customer permission

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Wells Fargo is facing more accusations that it made unauthorized changes to customers accounts - this time to their mortgages. The bank forced borrowers in bankruptcy into loan modifications by reducing their monthly mortgage payments, even though homeowners had not requested the adjustments, according to lawsuits filed against Wells Fargo last week and last year. The ...