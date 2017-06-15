Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 7, 2017 (77) BROCKPORT NEWSOME, MATTHEW T & NEWSOME, ROBERT W Property Address: 216 CLARK ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1137 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $126,172.00 STIRK, LYLE J Property Address: 134 STATE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2026 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,900.00 CHURCHVILLE RYAN, NOBLE Property Address: 5490 BUFFALO RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9708 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $158,617.00 BRUNCO, CARLA M & BRUNCO, ...

