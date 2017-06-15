Reporter handcuffed for taking photos in courthouse hallway

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state court system officials say they're looking into why officers handcuffed a newspaper reporter who took photos of a man being arrested inside a courthouse. The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2stqvnu ) says its reporter, Douglass Dowty, took cellphone photos Wednesday of a man being subdued by Onondaga County Courthouse officers ...