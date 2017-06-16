A closer look at what Trump being investigated means

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation is widening its probe to include a look at whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice. In a sign of the investigation's new focus, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team is interviewing a number of intelligence officials who we know had conversations ...