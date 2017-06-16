Don't Miss
Drug conviction reversed on improper search

‘Pat down’ not OK without a warrant

By: Bennett Loudon June 16, 2017 0

A state appeals court has thrown out a drug conviction because of an improper search. Defendant Antoine Richards pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2015, to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years in prison by Livingston County Court Judge Robert B. Wiggins. Richards has been on parole since November. The Appellate Division ...

