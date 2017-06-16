Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Insurance contract: Nicastro v. New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Fourth Department – Insurance contract: Nicastro v. New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Company

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017 0

  New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance contract Ambiguity – Construed against insurance company Nicastro v. New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Company CA 16-00989 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a breach of contract action seeking a determination that he is entitled to full replacement cost coverage under a liability policy issued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo