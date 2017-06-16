Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department -Products liability: Pacy v. Cowen Holdings, et al.

Fourth Department -Products liability: Pacy v. Cowen Holdings, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Products liability Safety devices – Suitable modification Pacy v. Cowen Holdings, et al. CA 16-00835 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiff’s daughter was working at a resort as a part-time housekeeper. She sustained injuries when her right arm became tangled and twisted while pulling linens out of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo