Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 8, 2017

Mortgages filed June 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 8, 2017 (84) BRIGHTON LEWANDOWSKI, DIANE E & LEWANDOWSKI, GREGORY R Property Address: 209 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2720 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $132,000.00 BROCKPORT HUEGEL, KELLY R & NOTT, RYAN C Property Address: 8 HIGHVIEW CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2655 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $179,500.00 BRAWN, JANET K & BRAWN, WILLIAM F Property Address: 366 LADUE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9502 Lender: CITIZENS BANK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo