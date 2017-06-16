Special counsel is investigating Kushner’s business dealings

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the finances and business dealings of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, as part of the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to officials familiar with the matter. FBI agents and federal prosecutors have also been examining the financial dealings of other ...