Don't Miss
Home / News / Swiss prosecutors confirm about 25 FIFA investigations

Swiss prosecutors confirm about 25 FIFA investigations

By: The Associated Press GRAHAM DUNBAR June 16, 2017 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — About 25 separate investigations of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup bidding are being led by federal prosecutors in Switzerland, the country's office for the attorney general said Friday. The office of Michael Lauber confirmed the scale of "football-related cases" after securing a first conviction since its FIFA probes ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo