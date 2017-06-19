High court won’t hear appeal over dancing baby video

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal in a long-running copyright dispute over a YouTube video that shows a baby dancing to Prince's song, "Let's Go Crazy." The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that cleared the way for a trial in a lawsuit filed by the baby's mother ...