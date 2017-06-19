Don't Miss
Home / News / Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s unlikely lawyer

Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s unlikely lawyer

By: The Washington Post Derek Hawkins June 19, 2017 0

Jay Sekulow had a hectic day Sunday, bouncing from one news show to another to beat back reports that President Donald Trump was under investigation for obstruction of justice. In media blitz through four networks, Sekulow, a new member of Trump's legal team, repeatedly insisted that there was no such probe - an assertion at odds ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo