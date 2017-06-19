Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 19, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. NEW, SCOTT B 42 MEADOWVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 PACHECO, JOSEPH G 579 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $193.00 PEARSON, TIMOTHY 4597 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY ...

