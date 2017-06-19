Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices say government can’t refuse disparaging trademarks

Justices say government can’t refuse disparaging trademarks

By: The Associated Press SAM HANANEL June 19, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive. The ruling Monday is a win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and it gives a major boost to the Washington Redskins in their separate legal fight over the team name. The justices said part of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo