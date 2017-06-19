Justices say government can’t refuse disparaging trademarks

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive. The ruling Monday is a win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and it gives a major boost to the Washington Redskins in their separate legal fight over the team name. The justices said part of a ...