Sheila Gaddis receives Bridge Builder Award

By: Nora A. Jones June 19, 2017 0

The Rochester Black Bar Association continues to demonstrate its dedication to building bridges and breaking down barriers in the community. The Bridge Builder Award, now in its seventh year, was presented to Sheila A. Gaddis on Thursday at a “Bridges to Success” networking event held at the First Federal Plaza. RBBA President Duwaine Bascoe (Woods Oviatt ...

