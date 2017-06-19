Supreme Court: 9/11 detainees can’t sue top US officials

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Muslim men detained after the Sept. 11 attacks can't sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.The justices by a 4-2 vote on Monday ended a long-running lawsuit against former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other top Bush administration officials. The suit was filed by ...