Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court to hear potentially landmark case on partisan gerrymandering

Supreme Court to hear potentially landmark case on partisan gerrymandering

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES June 19, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declared Monday that it will consider whether gerrymandered election maps favoring one political party over another violate the Constitution, a potentially fundamental change in the way American elections are conducted. The justices regularly are called to invalidate state electoral maps that have been illegally drawn to reduce the influence of racial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo