Two men admit to killing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Two men have admitted to a fatal drive-by shooting in Rochester last July. James Graham, 18, Samar Barron, 19, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of 24-year-old Ali Huntley Jr., according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Isaiah Parker, 20, also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in relation to the ...