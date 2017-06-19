Don't Miss
Two men admit to killing

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2017 0

Two men have admitted to a fatal drive-by shooting in Rochester last July. James Graham, 18, Samar Barron, 19, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of 24-year-old Ali Huntley Jr., according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Isaiah Parker, 20, also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in relation to the ...

