Apple seeks to void patent claims, fees in Qualcomm dispute

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is seeking to void some of Qualcomm's patent claims and licensing agreements, intensifying its legal battle with the chip maker over the technology in iPhones and iPads. In a federal court filing Tuesday, Apple cited a Supreme Court ruling last month that a printer-cartridge maker's patent rights end with the initial ...